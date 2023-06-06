Blockstream Green
Blockstream Green is a simple and secure Bitcoin wallet that makes it easy to get started sending and receiving Bitcoin and Liquid-based assets such as L-BTC and Tether’s USDt.
Built by one of the most respected teams in the Bitcoin industry, Blockstream Green is supported across multiple platforms and is designed for Bitcoin beginners and power users alike.
Muutused versioonis 1.2.0
umbes ühe kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~87 MB
Allalaetud suurus36 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab190
LisentsGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing