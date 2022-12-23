Avocode
by Avocode, Inc.
Hand-off and inspect any design
Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.
Muutused versioonis 4.15.6-9624
rohkem kui ühe aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~109 MB
Allalaetud suurus104 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab3987
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing