Authy Desktop

by Twilio Authy
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Twilio Authy two factor authentication desktop application

The Authy app generates secure 2 step verification tokens on your computer.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Authy nor Twilio.

Muutused versioonis 2.3.0

2 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~74 MB
Allalaetud suurus74 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab20 624
LisentsSuletud lähtekoodiga
Projekti veebisaithttps://authy.com/
Abihttps://authy.com/help/
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://support.authy.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.authy.Authy

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.authy.Authy

Run

flatpak run com.authy.Authy