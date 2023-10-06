Flathub Logo

AMPL IDE

arendajalt AMPL Optimization, Inc
A simple and straightforward enhanced modeling interface for AMPL users

The AMPL Integrated Development Environment, IDE, allows for commands to be typed at an AMPL prompt in the usual way. All installed solvers can be accessed directly through the IDE.

This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by AMPL Optimization, Inc.

Muutused versioonis 4.0.0.202308171623

3 kuu eest
(Built 6 päeva eest)
  • Muudatuste logi on lisamata

  • Suletud lähtekood

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
Paigaldatud suurus~446.73 MiB
Allalaaditud suurus446.59 MiB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldusi274
