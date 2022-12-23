Headset

by Headset Team
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

Headset. Discover and collect music on YouTube.

Headset is a desktop app that turns YouTube into a world class music streaming service.

Create collections, tune-in to a music subreddit or quickly play that song you’ve had stuck in your head all day!

Muutused versioonis 4.2.1

10 kuu eest
Paigaldatud suurus~241 MB
Allalaetud suurus106 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab17 697
LisentsMIT License
Projekti veebisaithttps://headsetapp.co
Kontakthttps://headsetapp.co/#contact
Frequently Asked Questionshttps://headsetapp.co/docs/faq
Teata probleemisthttps://github.com/headsetapp/headset-electron/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/co.headsetapp.headset

Paigaldab üle aja

Manuaalne paigaldus

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub co.headsetapp.headset

Run

flatpak run co.headsetapp.headset