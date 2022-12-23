Tandem
by Tandem Communications Inc.
Virtual office for remote teams
Connect effortlessly with your distributed team. See who’s around, talk, and collaborate in one click.
Quick Collaboration
See which work apps your team is working in, and join them with a click. Shared cursors = better screen-sharing.
Spontaneous Conversations
Time zones got you working late? See who is also in work mode and get quick feedback on your work.
Co-working
Hang out in a minimal voice/video call to feel connected — like you're working at the same table.
NOTE: This package is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Tandem Communications Inc.
Muutused versioonis 2.2.307
rohkem kui ühe aasta eest
Paigaldatud suurus~216 MB
Allalaetud suurus212 MB
Saadaval arhitektuuridx86_64
Paigaldab2496
LisentsSuletud lähtekoodiga
Paigaldab üle aja
Manuaalne paigaldus
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing