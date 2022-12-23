Calculus
por Carlos
Compute derivatives and integrals
A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.
- Compute derivatives
- Compute integrals
- Plot the original expression and result within a given range
If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:
- English
- Portuguese
- Italian
- Spanish (outdated)
- Slovakian (outdated)
Cambios en la versión 1.5.2
hace más de 1 año
Tamaño instalado~109 MB
Tamaño de la descarga34 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones10.693
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar