Calculus

Compute derivatives and integrals

A practical tool to foresee the result of calculus exercises.

  • Compute derivatives
  • Compute integrals
  • Plot the original expression and result within a given range

If you are interested, open an issue in github to update a translation or make a pull request. All available translations:

  • English
  • Portuguese
  • Italian
  • Spanish (outdated)
  • Slovakian (outdated)

Cambios en la versión 1.5.2

hace más de 1 año
Tamaño instalado~109 MB
Tamaño de la descarga34 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones10.693
LicenciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Sitio web del proyectohttps://carlos157oliveira.github.io/Calculus
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/carlos157oliveira/Calculus/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.carlos157oliveira.Calculus

