Pinta

por Jonathan Pobst
Edit images and paint digitally

Pinta is a image editing, drawing and painting application with a simple yet powerful interface. Pinta has a wide range of drawing tools, including: freehand, rectangles, circles and lines. It also has over 35 effects to apply to your images, and also has the ability to create unlimited layers to help organize your creativity.

Cambios en la versión 2.1.1

hace 4 meses
Tamaño instalado~103 MB
Tamaño de la descarga44 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones106.244
LicenciaMIT License
Sitio web del proyectohttps://www.pinta-project.com
Ayudahttps://www.pinta-project.com/howto
Preguntas frecuenteshttps://communiroo.com/pintaproject/pinta/questions
Contribuir a las traduccioneshttps://translations.launchpad.net/pinta
Informar de un problemahttps://bugs.launchpad.net/pinta
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.github.PintaProject.Pinta

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.github.PintaProject.Pinta
2ddrawdrawinggraphicspaintpaintingraster