Access your files from any computer

Need to safely store all of your important documents, photos, songs, and files? Easy! With this app you can use the internet to save everything that’s important to you. You can then access those files from any computer that has an internet connection. Use this service to backup your files, share photos or collaborate on a project by sharing a Dropbox folder with whomever you’d like. Create a free account and start saving and sharing today! ** Requires internet.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Dropbox, Inc.

Cambios en la versión 176.4.5108

hace 10 días
Tamaño instalado~115 MB
Tamaño de la descarga114 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones182.746
LicenciaPropietario
Sitio web del proyectohttp://www.dropbox.com
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.dropbox.Client

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.dropbox.Client

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.dropbox.Client