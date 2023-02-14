Dave Gnukem

por David Joffe
InstalarDonar
  • Captura de pantalla
  • Captura de pantalla

Retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter

Dave Gnukem is a retro-style 2D scrolling platform shooter similar to, and inspired by, Duke Nukem 1 (~1991). While the original Duke Nukem 1 had 16-color EGA 320x200 graphics; the aim here is 'similar but different' gameplay and 'look and feel'. It is kind of a parody of the original. Please note it is not a 'clone', and not a 're-make'.

Cambios en la versión 1.0.3

hace 7 meses
Tamaño instalado~25 MB
Tamaño de la descarga20 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones1639
LicenciaMIT License
Sitio web del proyectohttps://djoffe.com/gnukem/
Preguntas frecuenteshttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem#faq-frequently-asked-questions
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/davidjoffe/dave_gnukem/issues
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.djoffe.gnukem

Instalaciones en el tiempo

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.djoffe.gnukem

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.djoffe.gnukem
Etiquetas:
2dactionduke nukemplatformretro