Brosix
An all-in-one, secure instant messenger
Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.
Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.
Cambios en la versión 4.7.2 Build 220525.13731
hace alrededor de 1 año
Tamaño instalado~560 MB
Tamaño de la descarga220 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones1689
LicenciaPropietario
