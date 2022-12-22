BlueJeans

BlueJeans Desktop App

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.

BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.

Cambios en la versión 2.33.2

hace alrededor de 1 mes
Tamaño instalado~109 MB
Tamaño de la descarga108 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones6329
LicenciaPropietario
Sitio web del proyectohttps://www.bluejeans.com
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

Instalación manual

flatpak install flathub com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.bluejeans.BlueJeans