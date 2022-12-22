BlueJeans
por BlueJeans Networks
BlueJeans Desktop App
BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.
BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.
Cambios en la versión 2.33.2
hace alrededor de 1 mes
Tamaño instalado~109 MB
Tamaño de la descarga108 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones6329
LicenciaPropietario
Instalaciones en el tiempo
Instalación manual
Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar