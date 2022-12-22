Pinetime Flasher

por Maarten de Jong
Instalar
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

Cambios en la versión 0.1

hace alrededor de 2 años
Tamaño instalado~8 MB
Tamaño de la descarga3 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesaarch64, x86_64
Instalaciones1244
LicenciaMIT License
Sitio web del proyectohttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
