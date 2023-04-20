Adobe Reader

PDF viewer

Adobe Reader software is the official Adobe software for viewing, printing, and annotating PDF documents.

NOTE: This software is unmaintained by the vendor and may contain security vulnerabilities.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Adobe.

Cambios en la versión 9.5.5

hace alrededor de 10 años
Tamaño instalado~68 MB
Tamaño de la descarga60 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones30.090
Licenciahttps://www.adobe.com/products/eulas/pdfs/Reader_Player_AIR_WWEULA-Combined-20080204_1313.pdf
Sitio web del proyectohttp://www.adobe.com/products/reader.html
Ayudahttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/reader-linux.html
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/com.adobe.Reader

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub com.adobe.Reader

Ejecutar

flatpak run com.adobe.Reader