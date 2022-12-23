Arduino IDE v2

por Arduino SA
Open-source electronics prototyping platform

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Arduino. Arduino do not offer official support for the Flatpak wrapper, and so to offer the best support and experience for the Flatpak wrapper please report ALL issues at the Flathub issue tracker (linked by the issue button/link on this page). This allows with issues to be dealt with correctly. For more info press the issues button/link on this page.

Arduino is an open-source electronics prototyping platform based on flexible, easy-to-use hardware and software. It's intended for artists, designers, hobbyists, and anyone interested in creating interactive objects or environments.

Included is an integrated development environment that can be used to develop and upload code to compatible microcontrollers.

The new major release of the Arduino IDE is faster and even more powerful! In addition to a more modern editor and a more responsive interface it features autocompletion, code navigation, and even a live debugger.

The Flatpak build of Arduino IDE 2.x requires the user to have USB permissions to upload a sketch, preferably, the user has to be part of the dialout group.

Alternatively, add the following 2 lines to /etc/udev/rules.d/50-arduino.rules:

KERNEL=="ttyUSB[0-9]*",MODE="0666"

KERNEL=="ttyACM[0-9]*",MODE="0666"

Tamaño instalado~553 MB
Tamaño de la descarga202 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64
Instalaciones89.136
LicenciaGNU Affero General Public License v3.0
Sitio web del proyectohttp://www.arduino.cc/
Ayudahttps://docs.arduino.cc/software/ide-v2
Contribuir a las traduccioneshttps://www.transifex.com/arduino-1/ide2/
Informar de un problemahttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.IDE2/issues/35
Manifiestohttps://github.com/flathub/cc.arduino.IDE2

Instalación manual

Asegúrese de seguir la guía de instalación antes de instalar

flatpak install flathub cc.arduino.IDE2

Ejecutar

flatpak run cc.arduino.IDE2
Etiquetas:
avrembedded electronicsmicrocontroller