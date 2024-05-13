Fotema
por David Bliss
All photos view
Admire your photos
A photo gallery for everyone who wants their photos to live locally on their devices.
Why enjoy your photo library with Fotema?
- Many supported image formats. Fotema supports the same image formats as Loupe (the GNOME image viewer).
- View iOS Live Photos.
- Play videos.
- View your library by year or month.
Cambios en la versión 1.0.0
hace 3 días
(Compilada hace alrededor de 8 horas)
Tamaño instalado~62.67 MiB
Tamaño de la descarga27.77 MiB
Arquitecturas disponiblesx86_64, aarch64