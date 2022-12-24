Mixer
de Allie Law
Change the volume of apps
A no-frills volume mixer, with simplicity and usability at its core.
- Simple volume controls including balance and output selection
- Individually change each audio source's values
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.1.3
antaŭ preskaŭ 2 jaroj
Instalita grando~98 MB
Elŝuta grando21 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj9 269
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
