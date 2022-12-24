Mixer

de Allie Law
Change the volume of apps

A no-frills volume mixer, with simplicity and usability at its core.

  • Simple volume controls including balance and output selection
  • Individually change each audio source's values

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.1.3

antaŭ preskaŭ 2 jaroj
Instalita grando~98 MB
Elŝuta grando21 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj9 269
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer
Helpohttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/childishgiant/mixer/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.childishgiant.mixer

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.childishgiant.mixer

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.childishgiant.mixer
Etikedoj:
audiosound