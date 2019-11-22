Cipher

de Shubham Arora
Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.5.0

antaŭ pli ol 3 jaroj
Instalita grando~97 MB
Elŝuta grando20 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj6 336
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
Helpohttps://shubhamarora.in
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.arshubham.cipher

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.arshubham.cipher
Etikedoj:
ciphercryptcryptography