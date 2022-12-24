krop

de Armin Straub
Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

A tool to crop PDF files

krop is a simple graphical tool to crop the pages of PDF files.

A unique feature of krop, is its ability to automatically split pages into subpages to fit the limited screensize of devices such as eReaders. This is particularly useful, if your eReader does not support convenient scrolling (in fact, original motivation for krop was to allow to read mathematical papers on a Nook eReader).

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.6.0

antaŭ proksimume 3 jaroj
Instalita grando~308 MB
Elŝuta grando83 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj4 269
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttp://arminstraub.com/software/krop
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/arminstraub/krop/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arminstraub.krop

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.arminstraub.krop

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.arminstraub.krop
Etikedoj:
cropereaderpdfrotate