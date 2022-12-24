Gold Search

de Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper ĉe GitHub
Instali
A game in which you need to look for gold

Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.0.10

antaŭ 23 tagoj
Instalita grando~363 KB
Elŝuta grando312 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj1 200
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch
Helpohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues/
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch
