Forgetpass
de Alex Kryuchkov
Simple password generator for websites
You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.0.13
antaŭ 3 monatoj
Instalita grando~66 KB
Elŝuta grando26 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj2 164
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Aliaj programoj de Alex KryuchkovPli
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado