Forgetpass

de Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper ĉe GitHub
Instali

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.0.13

antaŭ 3 monatoj
Instalita grando~66 KB
Elŝuta grando26 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj2 164
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
Helpohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Raporti problemonhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
Etikedoj:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity