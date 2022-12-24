Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

de Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper ĉe GitHub
Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

Simple dynamic wallpaper creator

A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.0.10

antaŭ 3 monatoj
Instalita grando~100 KB
Elŝuta grando46 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj3 158
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator
Helpohttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Raporti problemonhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator
Etikedoj:
dynamicwallpaper