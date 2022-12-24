Sequeler
de Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client
Easily connect to your local or remote database
Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.
Supported Databases:
- SQLite
- MySQL
- MariaDB
- PostgreSQL
The Application Features List Include:
- Test Connections before saving them
- View Table structure, content, and relations
- Write multiple custom SQL Queries
- Switch between light and dark mode
- Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.8.2
antaŭ preskaŭ 2 jaroj
Instalita grando~153 MB
Elŝuta grando41 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj27 082
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
