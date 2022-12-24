Sequeler

de Alessandro Castellani
Friendly SQL Client

Easily connect to your local or remote database

Store your Database Connections in the library, connect over SSH tunnel, type and execute SQL commands directly in the app, and do everything you need to do without the necessity of opening the terminal.

Supported Databases:

  • SQLite
  • MySQL
  • MariaDB
  • PostgreSQL

The Application Features List Include:

  • Test Connections before saving them
  • View Table structure, content, and relations
  • Write multiple custom SQL Queries
  • Switch between light and dark mode
  • Handy keyboard shortcuts to quit (ctrl+q), create new connection (ctrl+shift+n), open a new window (ctrl+n)

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.8.2

antaŭ preskaŭ 2 jaroj
Instalita grando~153 MB
Elŝuta grando41 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj27 082
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler
Helpohttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://hosted.weblate.org/projects/sequeler
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/Alecaddd/sequeler/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.alecaddd.sequeler

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.alecaddd.sequeler
Etikedoj:
databasemariadbmysqlpostgresqls3sql