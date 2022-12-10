Planner

Never worry about forgetting things again

🚀️ Planner 3 is here...

  • 🚀️ Complete redesign of the UI.
  • 🤚️ Drag and Order arrived: Sort your tasks wherever you want.
  • 💯️ Progress indicator for each project.
  • 💪️ Be more productive and organize your tasks by 'Sections'.
  • 💎️ Magic Button: Drag and Drop and create your tasks wherever you want.
  • 🌙️ Better integration with the dark theme.
  • 🎉️ and much more.

☁️ Support for Todoist:

  • Synchronize your Projects, Task and Sections thanks to Todoist.
  • Support for Todoist offline: Work without an internet connection and when everything is reconnected it will be synchronized.

* Planner not created by, affiliated with, or supported by Doist

☁️ Support for CalDAV:

  • Synchronize your Tasklist.

💎️ Other features:

  • 🔍️ Quick Find
  • 🌙️ Night mode

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 3.0.10

antaŭ 7 monatoj
Instalita grando~134 MB
Elŝuta grando28 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj121 427
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://useplanner.com/
Helpohttps://useplanner.com/support/
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/tree/master/po#readme
Raporti problemonhttps://github.com/alainm23/planner/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alainm23.planner

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.alainm23.planner

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.alainm23.planner
