Forklift

Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

Video and audio download application

Forklift is a program used to download video and audio files from popular Video and Audio platforms. Using the popular CLI application youtube-dl as base, Forklift supports dozents of websites. Forklift is also optimized for smaller screens, so you can easily navigate on your mobile device.

Main Features:

  • Search function for YouTube and Soundcloud
  • Download original files or
  • Convert video and audio files to other formats like mp3, ogg, etc

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.0.0

antaŭ pli ol 3 jaroj
Instalita grando~14 MB
Elŝuta grando5 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj12 619
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttp://github.com/Johnn3y/Forklift
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.Johnn3y.Forklift