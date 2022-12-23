ungoogled-chromium
de Eloston and community
A lightweight approach to removing Google web service dependency
ungoogled-chromium is Google Chromium, sans dependency on Google web services.
ungoogled-chromium retains the default Chromium experience as closely as possible. Unlike other Chromium forks that have their own visions of a web browser, ungoogled-chromium is essentially a drop-in replacement for Chromium.
ungoogled-chromium features tweaks to enhance privacy, control, and transparency. However, almost all of these features must be manually activated or enabled.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 114.0.5735.106
antaŭ 13 tagoj
Instalita grando~381 MB
Elŝuta grando142 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj379 687
LicencoBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License, , GNU Library General Public License v2.1 or later, , Apache License 2.0, , Independent JPEG Group License, , MIT License, , GNU General Public License v2.0 or later, , ISC License, , OpenSSL License, , , , GNU General Public License v2.0 only, ,
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado