File Shredder

de Alan Beveridge
@ADBeveridge ĉe GitHub
Instali
Securely delete your files

File Shredder is a simple application used for securely deleting your files that you do not want to be recovered. File Shredder has a comprehensive set of preferences and progress tracking for each file.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.3.1

antaŭ 8 monatoj
Instalita grando~637 KB
Elŝuta grando250 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj21 860
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Projekta retejohttps://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider
Kontribui tradukojnhttps://github.com/ADBeveridge/raider/tree/develop/po
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider

Ruli

flatpak run com.github.ADBeveridge.Raider