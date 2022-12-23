Youp for whatsapp
Youp makes it makes the use of whatsapp more convenient
- Make whatsapp truly fullscreen
- Conveniently switch to dark mode
- Add icon in systray with different icon if there is new messages
- Desktop Notification
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.0
LicencoMIT License
