MQTT X
de EMQ
An Elegant Cross-platform MQTT 5.0 Desktop Client
MQTT X is a cross-platform MQTT 5.0 client tool open sourced by EMQ, which can run on macOS, Linux and Windows, and supports formatting MQTT payload.
MQTT X simplifies the operation logic of the page with the help of chatting software. The user can quickly create a connection to save and establish multiple connection clients at the same time. It is convenient for the user to quickly test the connection of MQTT/TCP、MQTT/TLS, MQTT/WebSocket Publish / Subscribe functions and other features.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.9.3
antaŭ proksimume 1 monato
Instalita grando~241 MB
Elŝuta grando91 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj11 971
LicencoApache License 2.0
