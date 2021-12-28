Darhon Finance
de Darhon Software
Manage your personal accounts
A robust user-friendly personal finance program to track your credit cards, bank accounts and investments.
It is packed with multiple currency capability, bank reconciliation, split transactions, reports and graphs.
Simplify your search by filtering transactions or search them with a powerful in-built tool.
Export transactions to TXT or print them to PDF file.
Set up your budget and plan for your expenses.
Register scheduled transactions for recurrent operations.
Safebox module is included to keep your private data stored in only one place.
Optimized for desktop computers.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.5.0
antaŭ pli ol 1 jaro
Instalita grando~4 MB
Elŝuta grando733 KB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj1 169
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Aliaj programoj de Darhon Software
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado