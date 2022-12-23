Timecard

de Jason C. McDonald
Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

Track time beautifully.

Timecard allows you to track how much time you spend on tasks. It offers a clean, responsive one-window interface that allows you to quickly configure your time tracking, and then hides away in the system tray until you need it again.

Features:

  • Start and pause time tracking from application window or system tray.
  • Stop timer and save to log with activity notes.
  • View, sort, and edit time log entries.
  • Customizable time log path.
  • Hides to system tray.
  • Quit protection helps prevent accidentally closing while tracking time.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.1.0

antaŭ pli ol 1 jaro
Instalita grando~105 MB
Elŝuta grando32 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj2 614
LicencoBSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
Projekta retejohttps://codemouse92.github.io/Timecard/
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.codemouse92.timecard

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.codemouse92.timecard

Ruli

flatpak run com.codemouse92.timecard