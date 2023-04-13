Deckr

de Steve Gehrman
Instali

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin

Desktop app used with the Deckr chrome plugin. Deckr is a bookmark manager which allows you to share and download bookmark "decks" with others online.

Features

  • Replaces "New Tab" in chrome with a bookmark deck manager
  • Share and download bookmark decks online

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.1.67

antaŭ 6 tagoj
Instalita grando~86 MB
Elŝuta grando38 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj612
LicencoProprietaj
Projekta retejohttps://cocoatech.io/deckr
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.cocoatech.deckr

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.cocoatech.deckr

Ruli

flatpak run com.cocoatech.deckr