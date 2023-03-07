BYOD
BYOD: Bring Your Own Distortion, Standalone
BYOD (Bring Your Own Distortion) is a guitar distortion plugin with a customisable signal chain that allows users to create their own guitar distortion effects. The plugin contains a wide variety of distortion effects from analog modelled circuits to purely digital creations, along with some musical tone-shaping filters, and a handful of other useful processing blocks.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 1.1.3
antaŭ 5 monatoj
Instalita grando~9 MB
Elŝuta grando4 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj501
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado