GrafX2

Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

A bitmap paint program specialized in 256 color drawing

GrafX2 is a bitmap paint program inspired by the Amiga programs ​Deluxe Paint and Brilliance. Specialized in 256-color drawing, it includes a very large number of tools and effects that make it particularly suitable for pixel art, game graphics, and generally any detailed graphics painted with a mouse.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.7

antaŭ pli ol 3 jaroj
Instalita grando~2 MB
Elŝuta grando1 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj4 295
LicencoGNU General Public License v2.0 only, , CeCILL Free Software License Agreement v2.0
Projekta retejohttp://grafx2.tk
Raporti problemonhttps://pulkomandy.tk/projects/GrafX2
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.chez.GrafX2

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.chez.GrafX2

Ruli

flatpak run com.chez.GrafX2