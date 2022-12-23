Brosix

An all-in-one, secure instant messenger

Brosix is an “Encrypted, Instant Messaging Software” designed to help teams from all types of organizations streamline their internal communications.

Team members on a Brosix IM network have access to a secure, first-rate application loaded with collaboration features, such as: text, voice and video chat, secure file transfers, screen-sharing, and virtual whiteboards.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by brosix.com.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 4.7.2 Build 220525.13731

antaŭ proksimume 1 jaro
Instalita grando~560 MB
Elŝuta grando220 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj1 691
LicencoProprietaj
Projekta retejohttps://brosix.com
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.brosix.Brosix

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.brosix.Brosix

Ruli

flatpak run com.brosix.Brosix