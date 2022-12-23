BlueJeans

de BlueJeans Networks
Instali
  • Ekrankopio
  • Ekrankopio

BlueJeans Desktop App

BlueJeans is the meetings platform for the modern workplace. We bring video, audio and web conferencing together with the collaboration tools people use every day.

BlueJeans provides an unparalleled meeting experience with one-touch meeting joins from your favorite scheduling and collaboration tools, devices and room systems.

NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by BlueJeans Networks.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 2.33.2

antaŭ proksimume 1 monato
Instalita grando~109 MB
Elŝuta grando108 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj6 337
LicencoProprietaj
Projekta retejohttps://www.bluejeans.com
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.bluejeans.BlueJeans

Ruli

flatpak run com.bluejeans.BlueJeans