Pinetime Flasher

A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link

This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:

  • Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
  • Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
  • Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.1

antaŭ proksimume 2 jaroj
Instalita grando~8 MB
Elŝuta grando3 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj1 246
LicencoMIT License
Projekta retejohttps://gitlab.com/arteeh/pinetime-flasher
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/com.arteeh.Flasher

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub com.arteeh.Flasher

Ruli

flatpak run com.arteeh.Flasher
