Pinetime Flasher
de Maarten de Jong
A simple app for flashing the PineTime smartwatch with an ST-Link
This is a Linux GTK application made for developers and tinkerers to easily flash the PineTime smartwatch using an ST-Link programmer. If you own a PineTime devkit and an ST-Link, the app can do the following for you:
- Get the latest versions of Enhanced MCUBoot, Infinitime, and RIOT OS and flash it at the click of a button
- Flash any binary from a given web URL to the watch
- Flash any binary stored on your device to the watch
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.1
antaŭ proksimume 2 jaroj
Instalita grando~8 MB
Elŝuta grando3 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj1 246
LicencoMIT License
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado