Airtame
de Airtame
Airtame is a wireless streaming solution
Airtame is a small wireless HDMI device that plugs into the HDMI port of any screen or projector. Unlike other wireless HDMI devices, nothing is plugged into your computer or smartphone. Simply download our app and stream your content to the screen from any major computer platform, tablet, or smartphone.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Airtame Inc.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 4.5.2
antaŭ 9 monatoj
Instalita grando~81 MB
Elŝuta grando75 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojx86_64
Instaloj5 738
LicencoProprietaj
Instaloj tra tempo
Permana instalo
Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado