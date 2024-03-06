Flathub Logo

eduK is an educational web platform that focuses on aiding users in income generation. It provides a comprehensive catalog of courses aimed at enhancing skills for various careers, thereby facilitating opportunities for users to achieve financial growth and stability. Through tailored learning paths, eduK empowers individuals by offering practical knowledge and tools necessary for success in the modern job market.

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.0.1

antaŭ 20 tagoj
(Kunmetita antaŭ proksimume 6 horoj)
  • Neniu ŝanĝprotokolo havebla

  • Komunume evoluigata

    Ĉi tiu programo estas evoluigata malkaŝite far komunumo de volontuloj kaj eldonita sub la permesilo GNU General Public License v3.0 only.
    Partopreni
Instalita grando~391.03 MiB
Elŝuta grando271.35 MiB
Disponeblaj arĥitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Etikedoj:
linuxflatpak