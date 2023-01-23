Gummi
de alexandervdm
The simple LaTeX editor
Gummi is a LaTeX editor written in the C programming language using the GTK+ interface toolkit. It was designed with simplicity and the novice user in mind, but also offers features that speak to the more advanced user.
Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.8.3
LicencoMIT License
