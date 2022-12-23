Warp

Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Ŝanĝoj en la versio 0.5.4

antaŭ proksimume 2 monatoj
Instalita grando~8 MB
Elŝuta grando3 MB
Disponeblaj arkitekturojaarch64, x86_64
Instaloj42 522
LicencoGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Projekta retejohttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Kontaktohttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Raporti problemonhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifesta dosierohttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Instaloj tra tempo

Permana instalo

Bonvolu certe sekvi la gvidilon pri agordado dum instalado

flatpak install flathub app.drey.Warp

Ruli

flatpak run app.drey.Warp
Etikedoj:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole