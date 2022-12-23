Cipher

by Shubham Arora
Encode and decode text

A simple application for encoding and decoding text. Hide your text from prying eyes! Note: This application does not actually encrypt files. This was made just to encipher strings. Have fun!

Available Ciphers

  • Caesar Shift Cipher
  • Atbash Cipher
  • ROT13 Cipher
  • ASCII Encoding
  • Base64 Encoding
  • Polybius Square Cipher
  • Vigenere Cipher
  • Hashing Functions (MD5, SHA1, SHA256, SHA384, SHA512)

Changes in version 2.5.0

over 3 years ago
Installed Size~97 MB
Download Size20 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs6,325
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher
Helphttps://shubhamarora.in
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/arshubham/cipher/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.arshubham.cipher

ciphercryptcryptography