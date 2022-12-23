Gold Search

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Install
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot
  • Screenshot

A game in which you need to look for gold

Look in which barrel the gold is hidden. You will come across various unnecessary things, including bombs. If you find a bomb, then the game is over.

Changes in version 1.0.10

23 days ago
Installed Size~363 KB
Download Size312 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,198
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch
Helphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/goldsearch/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch

Run

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.goldsearch
Tags:
barrelgamegoldsearch