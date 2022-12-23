Forgetpass

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

Changes in version 1.0.13

3 months ago
Installed Size~66 KB
Download Size26 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs2,159
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
Helphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Report an Issuehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity