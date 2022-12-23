Astronum

by Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

Changes in version 1.0.9

3 months ago
Installed Size~84 KB
Download Size34 KB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs1,801
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum
Helphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Report an Issuehttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Run

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum