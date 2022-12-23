Viper
by 0neGal
Viper is a launcher and updater for Northstar, and not much more than that.
Currently Viper is capable of:
- Updating/Installing Northstar
- Managing Mods
- Being pretty!
Changes in version 1.7.3
2 months ago
Installed Size~240 MB
Download Size96 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs3,512
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 only
