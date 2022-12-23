Qv2ray

by Leroy.H.Y
Qv2ray is a cross-platform v2ray graphical frontend written in Qt which can improve v2ray user experience. It can help users to set up v2ray configuration files easily and automatically set the system proxy.

Changes in version 2.0.1

over 4 years ago
Installed Size~13 MB
Download Size6 MB
Available Architecturesaarch64, x86_64
Installs12,504
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project Websitehttps://github.com/Qv2ray/Qv2ray
Report an Issuehttps://github.com/Qv2ray/Qv2ray/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.Qv2ray

Installs over time

Manual Install

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.Qv2ray

flatpak run com.github.Qv2ray
Tags:
internetproxyqtvpnqvv2ray