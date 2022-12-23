Avocode
by Avocode, Inc.
Hand-off and inspect any design
Avocode is a platform-independent tool that helps teams turn Sketch, PSD, XD, AI, and Figma designs to the Web, React Native, iOS, or Android code.
NOTE: This wrapper is not verified by, affiliated with, or supported by Avocode, Inc.
Changes in version 4.15.6-9624
over 1 year ago
Installed Size~109 MB
Download Size104 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs3,987
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing