Timing Trainer - Learn this skill!
by Adil Hanney
Learn to identify sub-second timing intervals
The screen will flash for a certain time less than a second, and then you guess how long it was. As you play, you'll get better at identifying these sub-second time intervals.
Changes in version 1.0.12
6 months ago
Installed Size~24 MB
Download Size10 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs1,315
LicenseGNU General Public License v3.0 only
