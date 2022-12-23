Space
by Till Friebe
Spaced Repetition for Flashcards
Space is an easy-to-use Spaced Repetition System (SRS) app. Create and learn flashcards wherever you are in the most effective way possible.
- 🤝 WORK TOGETHER: Share your flashcards and work on them together.
- 🖥️ ON ALL YOUR DEVICES: Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux and soon Web
- 🎨 CREATE YOUR FLASHCARDS: Design your flashcards with formatting and images.
- 💸 FREE: Everything is free and no advertising, but you can support us through donations.
The mission of Space is to make learning effective and joyful. We hope you'll join us!
Changes in version 2.0.6
9 months ago
Installed Size~72 MB
Download Size33 MB
Available Architecturesx86_64
Installs3,989
LicenseProprietary
Installs over time
Manual Install
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing